Ravens' Hamilton: 'We feel a little disrespected.'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh’s Christmas wish list this year is simple.

"World peace and a win. How about that? I’m not sure in that order," laughed the Ravens head coach on Wednesday.

His Ravens offer football fans the ultimate holiday gift. The AFC’s top team visits the NFC’s top team on Christmas night. Baltimore against San Francisco. Both teams enter the game with 11-3 records.

The hype is there for this potential Super Bowl preview and there is a different feeling around the team this week.

"Yeah I think so. You can’t ignore it," said safety Kyle Hamilton. "It’s two great teams going at it on Monday night on Christmas day. It’s kind of the biggest it gets."

"If this could be a rematch in the Super Bowl I would love it. That means we would have taken care of business and got there," added cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "But right now it’s really good to have a really good challenge."

For only the second time all season the Ravens head into a game as an underdog.

"It was mentioned. It was mentioned," said Harbaugh.

"I don’t want them to pick us. I like being the underdog. I believe we play better when we are doubted," said quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"The 11-3’s are not created equal right now in terms of the 49ers vs. us and we feel a little disrespected by that," said Hamilton. "I feel like we are the best team in the league and we have got an opportunity in front of the country to show it."

The big roster news this week, following the season-ending knee injury to Keaton Mitchell, is running back Melvin Gordon being elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

Former Maryland Terrapins running back, Montgomery County native Jake Funk was signed to the practice squad. Hooking on with the Ravens is not all about football for Funk. His family was ecstatic to learn he will be home at this time of year.

"They were extremely happy. My mom, she was very joyful that I could just be home for the holidays with her," said Funk. "My dad just recently passed away here last summer. So, being able to come home for her for the holidays for her first holidays home alone is something that is just super special to me and I’m very thankful for it."

