Ravens 'grounded' as they open three-game home stand after quiet trade deadline

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is an undefeated 4-0 at home when facing a team from the Pacific Time Zone. The chance at 5-0 arrives on Sunday.

"I’m very excited," said the Ravens quarterback. "I’m looking forward to it. We’re not traveling. We’re staying home, grounded."

All while his team is starting to take off. After four of the last five games on the road - including in London and Arizona over the last three weeks, the Ravens get their next three at home starting with the Seattle Seahawks. At 6-2 Baltimore is tied for the best record in the AFC. Seattle comes in leading the NFC West at 5-2.

"Those guys are just flying around. They are making plays, making things happen," said Jackson.

"They play with a ton of energy, a ton of confidence. They are disciplined. They are tough," said head coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak, but their defense comes in ticked off. Even though they are ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed per game (15.1) and ranked No. 2 overall, they’re not happy after giving up 17 fourth-quarter points in Sunday’s 31-24 win in Arizona.

"You are going to make mistakes. We’re human at the end of the day. But, we just hold ourselves to higher standards and we know what we’re capable of when we are playing our best," said linebacker Roquan Smith.

Safety Marcus Williams returned to practice on Wednesday after missing two games with a hamstring injury. When asked if he expected to play on Sunday he said, “We’ll see what happens.”

We’ll see if Gus Edwards puts up another monster day. He rushed for three touchdowns and 80 yards on 19 carries against Arizona. Those were his most carries in a game since 2019. He is all for another workload like that.

"I’m ready for it if that’s what the coaches and that’s what the game plan is about, then yeah. I’m hoping that I get a big load this week again," said Edwards.

Wednesday's practice was the first since Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. It came and went with the Ravens making zero moves. For now they are sticking with the roster as currently constructed.

"There were possibilities. I thought [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and the guys did a great job. They were working on different things that maybe could come up," said Harbaugh. "We were involved in different kind of conversations but nothing came to fruition."

