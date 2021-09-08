Ravens enter game week as Le'Veon Bell signs to practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The regular season is here. It’s about time.

"We’re excited. It’s always a long time coming," said Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell. "You go through all the training camp and the whole offseason. You can’t wait for week one to come and it’s finally here."

The Ravens visit Las Vegas on Monday for the season opener. Count DeShon Elliott among the players who are jacked up for this one. WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner went one-on-one with the Ravens safety after Wednesday's practice.

Elliott said a game can't get more special than a week one, primetime Monday night football game in Vegas.

"That’s all you imagine, man, shoot. That gets your stomach going right there. Monday night ball, under the lights. It brings you back to pee-wee football ready to go play football. You’re in Vegas. Brand new stadium. First live game for them with fans. We can’t wait to play. That’s going to be game-changing."

When tight end Mark Andrews takes the field he will be a much richer man. Andrews is fresh off signing that four-year contract extension worth a reported $56 million on Monday, which also happened to be his 26th birthday.

"That’s about the best birthday gift you can get, man," he said. "This is all surreal for me. To be able to play for the Baltimore Ravens, I can’t ask for anything more."

Andrews had a new teammate out on the field on Wednesday: Le’Veon Bell. The former Steelers, Jets and Chiefs running back was signed to the Ravens practice squad.

The team also signed running back Trenton Cannon and defensive tackle Reginald McKenzie to its practice squad, put running back Justice Hill on injured reserve and released safety Jordan Richards.

