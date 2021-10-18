Ravens coming off 'pretty complete' game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was a dominating display from start to finish.

"It was pretty complete. It was the kind of way you want to play," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Monday of Sunday’s 34-6 Ravens win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The game had more of that familiar defensive feeling. Baltimore allowed the Chargers only 208 yards: 182 in the air and just 26 on the ground.

"The biggest thing is we were able to take away the things they did so well," said Harbaugh. "That’s what you try to do and we were pretty much able to do it across the board."

On offense Lamar Jackson was in command again and he had a new target. Rookie receiver Rashod Bateman made his NFL debut. The first-round draft pick had four catches for 29 yards. All of the receptions were for first downs. He was targeted six times, which tied Mark Andrews for the most by a Raven. One target led to Jackson’s second interception. In total Bateman played 45 snaps in NFL game No. 1.

"To see 45 snaps was surprising. There’s no question about it. I don’t think that was really the plan either," said Harbaugh. "But, he was playing so well and he came out there and just did a great job."

The veteran running backs each got into the end zone. Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman all scored touchdowns.

"They are playing their styles. They are fitting them into our scheme and they’ve done a great job, all three of those guys. Every one of those three guys have done a great job," said Harbaugh.

The head coach also said there is no update on the ankle injury Murray suffered in the third quarter and the team is nearing a resolution with Ronnie Stanley regarding his ankle injury. The All-Pro left tackle has missed the past five games after playing in the season opener.

