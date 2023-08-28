Ravens begin roster cuts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With the preseason schedule complete it is now all about setting that final roster for the Ravens.

All NFL teams must trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday. It is always a nervous couple days for those players on the roster bubble fighting for one of the last spots. It is never an easy time for head coach John Harbaugh.

"The emotional standpoint is real. You have guys that you get close to. You have relationships. You get to know their stories through the whole process. You go to work every day [and] have conversations. Sometimes, guys [are] out there in their vulnerable type trying to chase their dream in a moment, and it’s very meaningful," said Harbaugh. "Like we’ve said so many times, it’s a very important part of all of our lives, but especially the guys who are trying to make their way for the first time in this league. It’s a process that I take very seriously – all the coaches do – and I think we do a good job of just trying to personalize it and make sure that everybody understands where they stand and what they need to do to maybe get to the next level and also understand how much they’re valued, because we really value our guys. Those guys did a great job for us."

One of the seven players cut on Monday was Dontay Demus Jr. The wideout from University of Maryland was an undrafted rookie free agent. He led the Ravens with 86 receiving yards during Saturday's 26-20 loss in Tampa in the preseason finale.

"Dontay did a really good job. Look at how he showed in that last game. Throughout the course of the offseason and the training camp, he came out every day, and he worked at it," said Harbaugh. "He has talent. He has radius. He’s a physical player. It was just really fun to see him develop. He has a bright future in the National Football League and really what he needs is to keep doing what he’s doing and get an opportunity and take advantage of it."

Other players cut on Monday include:

Defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson, defensive tackle Trey Botts, defensive tackle Kai Caesar, guard Jake Guidone, cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. and outside linebacker Kelle Sanders.

The official deadline to get to 53 players on the active roster is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. After that the Ravens can start building their 16 player practice squad.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook