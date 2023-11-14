Ravens back to work after Cleveland collapse: 'You can't panic'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is no time for the Ravens to let Sunday’s Cleveland collapse linger.

"It’s all about just focusing on the next game, focusing on football," said tight end Mark Andrews.

"Coming in today we all just put it behind us," added running back Keaton Mitchell.

"You can’t panic. You don’t get all upset about one game," said head coach John Harbaugh.

It's tough not to after that 33-31 stunner against the Browns. Now the Ravens turn around and host another AFC North rival on Thursday. It's a huge contest for Baltimore (7-3) against the Bengals (5-4). The Ravens got back on the practice field on Monday night with a walkthrough.

"Right back at it. Cincinnati in front of us," said Harbaugh. "Very important divisional game against a very good team."

There is still plenty to diagnose after blowing another fourth-quarter lead on Sunday and letting a 14-point cushion slip away over the final nine minutes against the Browns.

"We have started fast really every game. That is pretty unusual. If we had finished strong in every game we would be undefeated," said Harbaugh.

"We have seen it both ways this year, us finishing strong and us not," said Andrews. "So, for us, we got to be dominant in all four quarters."

What about the lack of touches for Mitchell? The breakout rookie ran for 138 yards and a touchdown eight days ago in a win over Seattle. He had only three rushes on Sunday. His first went for a TD.

"Looking back on it, would we have wanted him out there more? Yeah. I think that will factor into this game plan (against Cincinnati)," said Harbaugh.

"Hopefully I can get in the game a little bit more," said Mitchell. "Whatever happens, happens. If it comes my way I’m just going to make the best of it. We are just going to have to see."

We are also going to have to see about the injury situation with a couple of key players for the Ravens - cornerback Marlon Humphrey and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Neither player participated in Monday’s walkthrough. Harbaugh said both are day-to-day and their injuries are not long-term. Stanley left Sunday’s game with a knee injury. Humphrey left with a calf injury.

