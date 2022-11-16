Ravens back from the bye

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After a week off it’s time for the Ravens (6-3) to continue riding that winning streak.

"We won three straight. Our guys get to rest their bodies and get ready for this long journey we’re about to have," said quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The second half of the season starts Sunday at home against Carolina (3-7). It could be a chance for Jackson and the passing game to get right. Ranked 27th in the NFL with 186.8 passing yards per game, they’re going against a Panthers pass defense ranked 20th, allowing just over 223 yards per contest. Jackson has been spreading it around as of late. He connected with ten different receivers last game against the Saints.

"Those guys are busting their tail getting open, catching the ball and getting yards after the catch. We just got to keep doing that," said Jackson.

Running back Gus Edwards returned to practice Wednesday. He missed last game with a hamstring injury. He was limited. Mark Andrews was also back at practice in a limited capacity. He has been out with knee and shoulder injuries.

On defense it will be game number two in purple for linebacker Roquan Smith, while Justin Houston brings his 8.5 sacks into the weekend. The 33-year-old is on pace for 20 sacks this season.

"I feel good. I feel great," he said. "I think they are doing a good job here keeping me rested, keeping me prepared for the game and I think right now we got a good rotation going."

Houston and the Ravens defense will see an old face in some new threads when they take the field on Sunday. Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback for Carolina. He was 3-5 in eight games against the Ravens during his time with the Browns. He passed for 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

"It will be a little different seeing those colors," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "I thought the Lamar-Baker thing would be a long time. So, it’s going to be different but I’m sure he’ll still be the same feisty Baker."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook