Ravens back from London and 'back to business as usual'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his team are back stateside after a week in London.

"We’re just going to get back to business as usual," he said during his normal day-after-game press conference Monday at the team facility. "We’re going to try to get back on our schedule. I think coming this way (back to the Eastern time zone) is kind of a good thing."

An even better thing is coming this way with your team’s fourth win of the season in your pocket. Baltimore topped the Tennessee Titans on Sunday 24-16 across the pond.

A big reason why was the Ravens defense and its pressure on the quarterback. They had six more sacks on Sunday. The Ravens are now tied for first in the NFL with 24 sacks on the season.

"We’re getting pass rush production from everybody. A lot of times it was pressures early (in the season)," said Harbaugh. "Now it’s pressures and sacks. The sacks are starting to fall into place."

Geno Stone’s third-quarter interception was a game-changing play. It was his third pick of the season, which is tied for most in the league.

Old reliable Justin Tucker matched his personal record and franchise record converting six field goals.

"There is nothing better in the kicking world than having Justin Tucker as your kicker in American football. I can tell you that," said Harbaugh. "It’s the best thing. He is the best kicker."

Speaking of the best, just two weeks ago the Ravens owned the best red zone offense in the league, scoring touchdowns on 80 percent of their trips inside the 20 yard line.

But after going 1-for-3 against the Steelers and 1-for-6 against the Titans, they now rank ninth at 58.3 percent. Harbaugh knows not finishing drives with TD’s has become a major issue that needs to be corrected as the Ravens (4-2) get ready to host the Lions (5-1).

"We are going to have to do a great job of game planning all across the field - red zone, outside the red zone, run, pass, run/pass options, play action - all that stuff is going to have to be really well organized and we’re going to have to be prepared because we are going against just as good a defense or better."

