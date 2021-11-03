Ravens back from bye, ready to 'crush' rest of the season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are back from the bye week and ready to get the rest of the season started.

"We know what we need to work on. We are excited to get back here," said guard Kevin Zeitler. "There is a good energy in the building and we’re excited to crush these last ten weeks of the season."

The last ten weeks begin Sunday with the Minnesota Vikings (3-4), who come to town without Danielle Hunter. The pro bowl defensive end is out for the year with a torn pectoral. He is a huge part of Minnesota’s defense but not all of it.

"A lot of defensive depth. Linebacker, defensive line, they have a lot of depth," said Zeitler. "They are very strong. They are made to stop a team like us."

"They are a very good front. The linebackers are very instinctive, really good players. Safeties are all over the field," said head coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens (5-2) were still shorthanded for Wednesday's practice. Receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and running back Latavius Murray (ankle) are among the group still sidelined. Nick Boyle was on the field. The tight end could make his season debut on Sunday as he returns from a knee injury.

"He brings a lot to the table for us: catching the ball, blocking. He is doing it all for us," said quarterback Lamar Jackson about Boyle. "He got a funny personality too. We missed that too. We are glad we got him back though."

Linebacker Malik Harrison also missed practice. The 23-year-old was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after being struck in the left calf by a stray bullet on Sunday night. The injury was non-life-threatening. It happened while Harrison was at a gathering in Cleveland.

"His guardian angels were looking after him and we had him in the team meeting on Tuesday and we all acknowledged that. We were very thankful for it," said Harbaugh.

Harbaugh added that Harrison’s stay on the injury list will be short term.

