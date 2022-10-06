Ravens await season's first meeting with AFC champion Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s a game for early AFC North supremacy and a game for Ravens redemption.

"The Bank is going to be rocking," said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. "I know the fans are looking forward to us getting back on the right track and so am I."

Baltimore (2-2) hosts Cincinnati (2-2) on Sunday night. If there is one team that symbolizes the Ravens struggles over the past couple of years it’s the offensively charged Bengals - the defending AFC champs.

"They look good," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "Second place in the Super Bowl or whatever. You got to know they are going to make some plays, obviously. You just got to end up trying to make more."

That was far from happening last season. Cincy embarrassed the Ravens twice in 2021, by the scores of 41-17 and 41-21. They come to town boasting arguably the top receiver corps in the league - Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

"All big body guys. So, they all just bring so much to the table and really can kind of do it all," said Humphrey.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow goes against a Baltimore pass defense still ranked dead last in the NFL.

"The numbers don’t lie," said Humphrey. "So, as much as that sucks to say, to me it’s unacceptable. I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders. I really want to get that number down."

The Ravens added some defensive roster depth on Thursday. They signed inside linebacker A.J. Klein to the 53-man roster.

The 31-year-old was inked off the Giants practice squad. He has played for Carolina, New Orleans and Buffalo over his ten-year career.

"I bring experience playing in different systems. I’ve been around a lot of good coaches and I’ve played a lot of ball," said Klein. "So, hopefully I can bring experience and share that knowledge and help the back seven communicate."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook