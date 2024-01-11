Ravens assistant coaches balance advancing in playoffs and advancing in their profession

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It is a certainty in the National Football League - when you win other teams want to replicate what you do and other teams also want your coaches. Such is life for the Ravens.

Their coordinators are coveted by a collection of clubs with head-coaching vacancies. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has reportedly received interview requests from the L.A. Chargers and Carolina. Assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is reportedly drawing interest from Atlanta and Washington.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald seems to be one of the hottest names out there. He has reportedly been asked to interview for job openings in Washington, Tennessee and Carolina. Following Thursday's practice Macdonald said he has already spoken to teams virtually from his home after practice at night.

It comes with the territory when you have successful people doing successful things in the regular season.

"We have phenomenal people here. The organization and the team has helped us put us in these types of situations with all these coaches. You understand what type of talented people we have. I’m excited for the coaches that have opportunities. They definitely deserve it," said Macdonald. "We all understand that there is a mission here involved as well. So, we are still laser-sharp focused on the goal at hand."

"It says a lot about the organization. It says a lot about our players. It says a lot about our coaching staff," added Monken. "You don’t do it alone. You have got to have a great staff, great organization and a great team."

Eight teams are now in the market for a new head coach.

Meanwhile, while most players are using this week to get healthy and sharpen up on fundamentals, Dalvin Cook is using it to get to know his new teammates.

The veteran running back was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad after being released by the Jets. He is a former Pro-Bowler who adds some valuable depth to the Baltimore ground game for the postseason. He said he was close to signing with the Ravens before the regular season and when the door opened up to ink a deal to join them for the playoffs, he was 'the first one to walk in it'.

New #Ravens running back @dalvincook on coming to Baltimore:



"I'm going to lay it all on the line for these guys."



Pretty good opportunity for the veteran, I'd say... pic.twitter.com/EWztdQnBv3 — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) January 11, 2024

"These guys put in the work to have a first-round bye, to be sitting at the No. 1 seed. So, for me, just come in and give everything I got. These guys done put the hard work in already. So, for me, I’m going to lay it all on the line for these guys," he said after Thursday’s practice. "It’s a new breathe of air for me, a new opportunity, a great opportunity and I’m loving it, man."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook