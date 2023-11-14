Ravens aiming to 'Stay on top of the North'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It is not a stretch to say that the game on Thursday night is the biggest of the Ravens' season so far.

It is also one that could prove pivotal when it comes to the playoff race at the end of the season.

The Ravens host the Bengals. Baltimore (7-3) leads the AFC North. Cincy is in last place, but only one game behind the Ravens in the loss column. Both teams are coming off brutal losses. Baltimore lost 33-31 to Cleveland. Cincinnati lost 30-27 to Houston.

A key on Thursday will be limiting that Bengals' air attack. After a slow start to the season, quarterback Joe Burrow and his offense have really come on over the past month. A guy who could play a big role in doing so is Geno Stone. He is still leading the NFL with six interceptions this season. WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner sat down with the Ravens safety after Tuesday’s practice.

"It’s definitely a big game. You want to go out there and stay on top of the North," Stone told Stepner. "Everyone is kind of tied right now in the loss column. So, you kind of want to get that edge on the other teams and especially you want to get another win over Cincy, even though we got one on them before. So, you kind of don’t want any tiebreakers right now. So, you want to get that win."

Stone is hoping Burrow has another game like Sunday when it comes to picks. He tossed two interceptions against Houston. He has six on the season.

On the injury front several players missed practice on Tuesday, including both starters on the left side of the offensive line. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is dealing with that knee injury he suffered on Sunday. Left guard John Simpson was absent as well. There were no updates on either player's status from head coach John Harbaugh.

