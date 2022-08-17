Rashod Bateman on No. 1 receiver role: 'Things look bright for me right now'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Only in NFL year No. 2, Rashod Bateman is the Ravens new No. 1 receiver. He’s not letting that distinction get to his head.

"I’m just a competitor. So, I’m going to be a competitor whether I’m wide receiver one, two, three, four, five or six, no matter what I am," he said. "Obviously I’ve got to stay competitive and I will stay competitive."

He anticipates big things in front of him.

"Right now I’m way further [ahead] than I was last year. So, things look bright for me right now. I feel it."

Last year Bateman was injured in training camp and missed the first five games of the regular season. In 12 games as a rookie he caught 46 passes for 515 yards and a touchdown.

This year he has been healthy. That has allowed him to develop more chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Obviously we always got some things to clean up. But for the most part I think it’s looking pretty good," said Bateman regarding the chemistry he has with Jackson.

While the number one spot is locked up at wide receiver, that is far from the case in the competition for starting left guard.

Atop the depth chart at the moment is Ben Powers. He started 12 games there last season. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Powers' lower-body is stronger in camp this year. Powers said that’s because he started his offseason training earlier.

"Lower body strength, back strength and shoulder strength is something I think are three elements that every offensive lineman needs and there is really no ceiling to that," said Powers.

Behind Powers is Tyre Phillips. He has mostly shuffled between the tackle positions and right guard during his two-year career. That versatility has him always ready.

"I approach every week at practice like I’m the starter, if I am or not," he said. "Just because it’s the next-man-up room that we have."

As for the man Powers and Phillips protect, Harbaugh said Wednesday that Lamar Jackson won’t play in Sunday’s preseason game in Arizona.

