Quarterback question marks for Ravens after rivalry win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A day after running over the rival Steelers questions surround who the Ravens' starting quarterback will be moving forward. With Lamar Jackson already out with a sprained knee, backup Tyler Huntley was forced from Sunday’s game after getting hit in the third quarter. The tackle put him in concussion protocol.

On Monday head coach John Harbaugh did not provide much on the health of Huntley.

"They are deep into the protocol right now. I really don’t have any updates that I would be allowed to share," he said.

The status of both quarterbacks is uncertain with the Ravens (9-4) visiting the Browns (5-8) on Saturday.

"There is really no pronouncements on [a Huntley update] or Lamar in terms of who is going to be ready and who is not going to be ready at this point in time," said Harbaugh. "Until you know you can’t say anything. But we’ll know later in the week where we’re at."

Harbaugh added he does not know if Jackson would be a consideration for the upcoming game in Cleveland.

"You make some kind of a statement and it turns out to be… You just don’t have enough information to make it yet; that’s how these injuries work.”

If neither Jackson nor Huntley can play it would be undrafted rookie Anthony Brown getting his first NFL start. The third-stringer held things down for the better part of the second half during the 16-14 victory in Pittsburgh.

A big help was the run game, which rushed for 215 yards. 120 of those came from J.K. Dobbins in his first game in eight weeks. He returned after getting scar tissue removed from his knee. Gus Edwards added 66 yards. It was the first time the two had played in the same game since the 2020 season. Both missed all of last year with knee injuries.

"Those guys are guys that we kind of built the team around," said Harbaugh. "So, to see those guys coming back and possibly becoming what we had envisioned originally - after the real tough, gruesome injuries - is really encouraging and I don’t think either one of them would tell you they are fully there yet."

Meanwhile, a defensive duo is also making a major impact. Inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen each registered a red zone interception against the Steelers. They have been a top-notch tandem since Smith, who was acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears, made his Ravens debut five weeks ago.

"They do seem to fit well together, their styles," said Harbaugh. "Patrick can really run around, explode, make some plays and Roquan can do the same thing and he has a real good instinct and knack. Patrick’s instinct is really growing."

That will need to continue as the push for the playoffs rolls on.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook