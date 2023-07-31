Pads come on for Pierce, Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's a big milestone day each and every year at Ravens training camp. It's the day it starts to look more like real football on the field: the first day in pads.

Players suited up for Monday afternoon’s practice as things got a little more physical as we move deeper into camp.

There has been a lot of talk about the new-look Ravens offense this preseason with all of the additions made on that side of the ball. However the defense has some as well, including a guy who isn’t technically new but whose return will bolster the defensive line: Michael Pierce.

The 30-year-old nose tackle is in the second year of his second stint with the Ravens. He only played three games last year before suffering a torn biceps. That was after he played only eight games in 2021 with the Vikings because of an elbow injury.

Now he’s back, healthy and motivated to make a difference.

"Missing those last two years, it was fun to get the pads on, try some new stuff," he said. "For me it’s about trying stuff and making sure I have some new things in my repertoire going into the season. The past two years I’ve been doing really well, just had those seasons cut short. I feel good. I’m moving well. I’m affecting the quarterback, obviously playing the run well."

"He has had a really great start to training camp," said head coach John Harbaugh. "Michael Pierce has really expressed himself out here the way he does, with physicality. Today we put the pads on so he had a chance to do it a little more for real. He looks great doing it. I think he’s in really good shape."

Also in better shape is Pepe Williams. The second-year corner returned on Monday from the physically unable to perform list (ankle). Rookie receiver Zay Flowers was back on the field after missing a couple days with illness. Safety Geno Stone left practice late with an ankle injury. Harbaugh said he did not think it was serious.

Practice continues on Tuesday when things get going just after 2:00 p.m.

