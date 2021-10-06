Oh wow, Oweh!

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has been one of the pleasant defensive surprises so far this season for the Ravens. But don’t count him among those astounded at the start to his rookie year.

"I wouldn’t say it’s a situation where I’m surprised or anything. It’s just I believe in my capabilities and my abilities," he said on Wednesday.

Through four games the first-round draft pick has ten tackles, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and two sacks. He is affecting and changing games. Against the Chiefs he had the late forced fumble and recovery which led to the game-clinching fourth-and-one conversion. Last Sunday in Denver his hit knocked Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater out of the contest. He had a sack on the opening drive of the game.

"When you turn the edge and you see that he’s still standing there and you keep on getting closer and he’s still not even seeing you, you just get happy and you saw me just pounce like a lion or something like that," he said of the sack. "I was definitely excited. You could tell by my celebration I was excited as hell."

He’s getting better and better with every game.

"It's just believing in yourself and betting on yourself every time. I believe if I put my mind to it I can do it."

Oweh’s speed is what really stands out. He said that has helped him in spots where other rookies would struggle. His next step is to be on the field for every defensive snap.

"I try to make sure I’m good in every phase," he said. "So, that’s definitely my goal, to try to be an every down backer and everything like that."

His next chance to get more of those snaps comes on Monday night at home against Indianapolis.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook