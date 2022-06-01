Lamar still absent from OTA's

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — No matter how much he scans the field, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman won’t find the most important piece to his offense. Lamar Jackson is still absent from the Ravens’ voluntary organized team activities and missing chances to get up to speed and learn the new wrinkles of the playbook.

"We kind of went back and changed some things and added some things," said Roman. "There is definitely some things that he’s going to… that are new, that we haven’t done. There are also a bunch of things that he is pretty well adjusted to. Probably 80 percent stuff he knows, 20 percent stuff that we look forward to working on."

When that will be isn’t known as Jackson remains without a contract extension entering the final year of his rookie deal.

"Our job as coaches is to develop everybody to their fullest and when they are here we can do that and that’s what we’re focused on right now," said Roman. "I’m sure Lamar is working hard."

On his own. His backup is with the team. Quarterback Tyler Huntley is getting all of the starting reps through the first two weeks of OTA’s.

"He is taking advantage of them, doing a really good job," said Roman. "I think he is taking the natural growth you would expect, commanding things, operating things, knowing how to fix things on the fly."

Roman has taken his fair share of heat over the last couple years from outside the organization. Former Ravens receiver Steve Smith publicly called out his passing scheme. Former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III said former receiver Marquise Brown, who was traded to Arizona in April, asked to be dealt because he doesn’t get enough plays in Roman’s system. Roman takes the scrutiny in stride.

"I live and die by what anything in the media is said," laughed Roman while rolling his eyes.

"No. That was a joke," he clarified. "We got to stay focused on what we stay focused on. As a professional I think we are all our harshest critics and I think we know the truth and you just believe in that and just keep trying to get better every day. Don't get set in your ways. Keep trying to adapt, evolve and adjust and don't worry about a thing."

