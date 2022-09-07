Lamar sets Friday deadline for new contract

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the regular season approaches contract negotiations continue between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. But time is ticking to get something done.

"As of right now we’re still talking. The week is not over yet. But, soon there will probably be a deadline, probably be cut-off," said Jackson following Wednesday's practice.

The Ravens’ franchise quarterback has said all offseason there would be a self-imposed deadline to wrap up talks on a new deal before Sunday’s season-opener against the New York Jets.

Now we know when that deadline is.

"The end of this week. Friday," said Jackson.

If an agreement is not in place by then, Jackson is poised to play out the final year of his current contract on his fifth-year option, earning about $23 million. What makes the back-and-forth so unique is the fact that Jackson represents himself. There is no agent involved. The star QB is talking directly with general manager Eric DeCosta.

"It’s business. So, it’s been business, the whole process," described Jackson about how negotiations have gone. "I’m comfortable but it’s probably different because it’s your quarterback and not an agent, an NFL agent. I’ve been pretty cool. Eric’s been pretty cool."

As for if the two sides are any closer to a deal than in previous weeks?

"I have no clue," said Jackson. "You’ll have to ask the guy who I’m talking to. Talk to the GM about that."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook