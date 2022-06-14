Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens' practice field

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After missing all of voluntary offseason work, Lamar Jackson was back with the Ravens on Tuesday. He was back on the field for the first day of mandatory minicamp.

"He looked good. It was his first practice and he looked good and he was into it," said Head Coach John Harbaugh. "He was physically in very good shape. I thought his arm looked really good. You can see he’s been throwing a lot. You can see he is in great condition, physical condition. So, great to have him out there. He kind of boosted everybody’s spirits out there."

Lamar Jackson on the field for #Ravens mandatory minicamp. His first work with his team in Owings Mills this offseason. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/M8BihykpRJ — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) June 14, 2022

Like those of Mark Andrews. The tight end was once again Lamar’s favorite target on day one.

"He looked great," said Andrews. "He was in the huddle, commanding the huddle, getting the guys right. He threw a lot of great balls."

No acclimation period necessary for QB1.

"Back to business," said Harbaugh. "We’re driving now. We’re merging. We’re rolling. Let’s go to work."

Jackson is currently working with no contract extension in sight as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. He did not speak to reporters on Tuesday. Until he does, and even after, the contract situation will continue to be a topic. He has been a lightning rod for hot takes both locally and nationally while skipping voluntary organized team activities over the past three weeks. His teammates say he takes all of the noise in stride.

"I think he handles it well," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "I think really what is most important is the communication within the guys and the coaching. As long as the team knows where he is at, the players know where he is at, we are communicating with him, I think it kind of speaks for itself."

Jackson is scheduled to talk with reporters on Thursday. That is also the final day of minicamp.

In non-Lamar Jackson news Harbaugh said the team has reached an injury settlement with Derek Wolfe, ending his time with Baltimore. The veteran defensive tackle is recovering from his second hip surgery. He missed all of last season.

