Lamar & Ravens 'still negotiating' contract extension during training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s the question on every Baltimore football fans’ mind. Where do talks stand on a new deal between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner asked him following Thursday’s practice.

Where do contract negotiations stand at this moment?

“We’re still negotiating right now. We’re still talking right now,” said Jackson.

How often does he plan on talking and negotiating during training camp?

“Whenever we have free time, mutual free time,” he said.

Is that on a daily basis? On a weekly basis?

“Mutual free time. We are working right now. I’m in camp right now,” he responded.

Jackson led his team through day two of training camp on Thursday. The former NFL MVP is still without a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal. He has chosen to not holdout and show up even without that extension.

“I want to win at the end of the day,” Jackson said. “I just want to be great. I just want to work with my brothers at the end of the day. I don’t want to leave them hanging.”

Jackson said there will be a cutoff point in negotiations before the regular season but would not elaborate on when that would be. He is hopeful something will get done before week one.

“I think so. We’ll have to see. I said there is going to be a cutoff. So, hopefully.”

Head coach John Harbaugh, general manager Eric DeCosta and team owner Steve Bisciotti were all standing within earshot while Lamar was at the mic.

“I get to talk to both sides. Both sides are very motivated to get the job done,” said Harbaugh. “Lamar is practicing all day. So, it’s not like they are going to be in some kind of negotiation all day like they might be in a regular situation. So, that’s part of the deal with that.”

