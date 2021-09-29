Lamar misses practice as Ravens prep for Broncos

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For all the Ravens players who returned to the field on Wednesday, it was all about the guy who wasn’t present - quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson spoke to the media in the noon hour, but was absent from practice about an hour later. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson is dealing with 'general soreness'.

Wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin were both activated from injured reserve for their first regular season practice. Lamar shared his thoughts on the first-round draft pick, Bateman, pre-practice.

"[He is a] great route runner, [has] strong hands. He has speed too, sneaky speed."

The rookie is back from the groin injury suffered on August 10. Boykin returned from the hamstring he hurt on August 2. There is no timeline on when they might suit up in game action.

Also back from the COVID-19 list are defensive standouts Brandon Williams, Justin Houston and Justin Madubuike. They missed Sunday's win in Detroit. Jaylon Ferguson remains on the COVID-19 list.

This Sunday the Ravens head back on the road for a visit to Denver. The Broncos are one of just five undefeated teams remaining in the NFL. They have played three of the five winless teams remaining: the Giants, Jaguars and Jets.

Denver has had a resurgence on defense this year. They boast the NFL’s second-ranked unit. They are allowing an average of only 8.6 points per game. Outside linebacker Von Miller already has four sacks.

"When you look at the defense you got to deal with a lot of things but it starts with him," said Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. "He’s the centerpiece. He’s the game-wrecker, has been for a long time."

The Ravens may want to try and find Marquise Brown early on Sunday to get his confidence going. The receiver had a hat trick of drops last Sunday that all could have been potential touchdowns.

"Just mishaps. It happens sometimes to the best," said Jackson. "We ain’t worried about it. In Denver I know he’s going to have a strong game for sure."

