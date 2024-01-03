Lamar Jackson will not play in regular season finale

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens take the field on Saturday they will have a former Pro-Bowler starting under center against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But it won’t be Lamar Jackson.

"The quarterback for this game will be Tyler (Huntley). The backup will be Josh (Johnson). That’s the way we’ll be going with it," announced head coach John Harbaugh following Wednesday's practice.

Harbaugh said Jackson will be inactive for the regular season finale. With the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed locked up Baltimore (13-3) is choosing to rest Jackson, the probable NFL MVP, rather than risk injury.

"I’m cool with it. Me and coach talked about it. I felt like it was best suitable that they sit me and stuff like that," said Jackson.

"I just think you consider all things," added Harbaugh. "There is really not any one thing that goes into it. Just all things considered it seemed to be the right thing to do."

Harbaugh did not rule any other player out of the game except for defensive back Daryl Worley, who has shoulder and ankle injuries. There will for sure be some roster juggling to put the ideal 53 players on the field this weekend.

"It’s like a puzzle except the puzzle pieces are constantly morphing into different shapes," said Harbaugh.

"At the end of the day it’s a rivalry game. So, you got to treat that game like you would treat any other rivalry game," said linebacker Patrick Queen. "But those guys, they come out, they are going to try to punch you in the mouth and that’s just the type of game I like."

The Steelers (9-7) are still alive in their playoff hunt. Their best path to the postseason is a win and some help to qualify. It will be Mason Rudolph as Pittsburgh’s QB when kickoff arrives at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

