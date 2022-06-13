Watch
Lamar Jackson reportedly in town ahead of Tuesday's mandatory minicamp

Julio Cortez/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson works out during the team's NFL football training, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jun 13, 2022
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson is reportedly in Owings Mills preparing for mandatory minicamp.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey shared video of the former NFL MVP returning to the Ravens training facility, on his Instagram Monday.

Minicamp officially begins Tuesday.

Jackson skipped all three sets of voluntary Organized Team Activities, as he remains without a contract extension beyond this upcoming season.

Responding to criticism over those missed workouts, Jackson in the past indicated he would report to camp avoiding any kind of holdout.

Last week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh also said that he expected Jackson to be in attendance.

