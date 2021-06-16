Lamar Jackson, Ravens wrap up minicamp practices

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Four weeks of offseason, on-field work has come and gone for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Ravens put a wrap on offseason practices on Wednesday. They were on the field for the final time during minicamp. The MVP quarterback, working to improve in all facets, but notably he said, on his footwork.

"Making sure I stay open so the ball can drive. So I can put a little tight spiral on the ball," he said with a laugh.

That's desirable for getting better with his down-field throws.

"Trying to make that a big emphasis for us this year," he said. "People always say we throw short, intermediate routes and stuff like that - little five-yard, ten-yard routes - but we had some chances last year. We hit some of them. But, we’re trying to be more consistent."

A full slate of offseason work in Owings Mills should help. That was taken away last summer because of the pandemic.

Hovering over the entire offseason is Jackson’s contract situation. The Ravens exercised the fifth-year option on his deal in late April. They are still working on a long-term agreement. I asked him about where things stand regarding contract talks and if he would prefer a resolution by training camp.

"I ain’t going to lie to you, I’m not really focused on that right now," he answered. "I’m focused on getting me a Super Bowl. I’m focused on getting better."

"Look what he has done. He’s going to get paid. He knows that. The question becomes: what is he going to do? What is his legacy going to be as a quarterback?," said head coach John Harbaugh. "Okay. Is it this number or that number? It’s going to be great. The question is what is his legacy going to be as a quarterback and that’s the great thing about Lamar and why you have so much confidence in him - is that’s what he focuses on."

What Lamar does not focus on is revealing whether or not he has received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was asked Wednesday if he was vaccinated.

"Just like everyone in society it’s their decision and stuff like that, keeping it to themselves," he said. "I feel like we do a great job here of taking the vaccine and staying away from COVID and stuff like that, follow the right preparation and stuff for that."

Harbaugh said Tuesday that well over half of the Ravens roster has been vaccinated.

