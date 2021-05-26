Lamar Jackson on contract negotiations: 'I would love to be here forever'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fielded questions on Wednesday for the first time since the end of the season as his team got back to Owings Mills for voluntary organized team activities.

"I’m just happy to be back in the building finally, get to see my teammates and stuff," said Jackson.

Lamar is taking part in OTA’s just over three weeks after the Ravens exercised the fifth-year option on the former NFL MVP’s contract. A long-term deal still not agreed upon. Lamar said he last spoke with General Manager Eric DeCosta about it a month or two ago.

"I would love to be here forever. I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully we’ll be making something happen pretty soon or whenever," said Jackson.

He added that a new deal doesn’t need to get hammered out by the start of the 2021 season.

"I’m not really worried about whether it gets done this year or next year."

Out on the field Jackson has someone new handing him the ball. Bradley Bozeman slides from left guard to his college position of center.

"It doesn’t seem hard for him. He seems very comfortable in there," said Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. "He’s making the calls. He’s moving very naturally as a center. He’s snapping the ball very well."

Harbaugh said around 80 players are in town this week to participate in the first week of OTA's. This after Ravens players, through their union, said last month they would skip OTA’s this year.

Why the change?

"I just think it’s a lot of guys that love the game of football and just want to be here to get better and perfect their craft and make the most of their career, honestly," said Ravens safety Chuck Clark.

Voluntary OTA’s continue for the Ravens with a few practices each week through June 11. It all builds up to mandatory minicamp, which begins on June 15th.

