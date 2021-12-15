Lamar Jackson misses practice, day-to-day with ankle injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The week's first chance for the Ravens to get on the practice field came and went without Lamar Jackson.

"It’s day-to-day right now, I would say. Just got to see how it responds," said head coach John Harbaugh regarding Jackson's sprained right ankle.

The MVP quarterback hurt it during last Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Harbaugh said Lamar remains an option for this Sunday’s home game against Green Bay. He added the big division game in Cincinnati next weekend isn’t affecting Lamar’s status against the Packers, specifically the idea of resting him against Green Bay.

"I would say it factors in zero percent because we’re trying to win this game. You want to try to get every win you can right now."

If Lamar can’t go it will be Tyler Huntley who will start under center. Rashod Bateman certainly won’t mind too much if the man they call Snoop gets the call. Huntley fed the rookie for a career-high seven catches and 103 yards in Cleveland and nearly rallied the Ravens to a win.

"When [Lamar Jackson] goes down, a lot of people, a lot of question marks go up in the air of if this offense can till run without him. But, I think [Tyler Huntley] comes in and proves that we’re not just a one man show, we’re a team and that we can still operate at a high level," said Bateman.

For some insurance the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to the active roster. He was with the Jets practice squad.

While the Ravens are preparing for the Packers, they are also keeping a close eye on the increasing number of positive COVID cases around the NFL.

Seven teams are in enhanced COVID protocols. 14 players from the Browns, along with head coach Kevin Stefanski, are on the COVID list. Ravens backup offensive lineman Trystan Colon tested positive.

"We’re following all the COVID protocols that the NFL has put forth, 100 percent. I’d say 120 percent," said Harbaugh. "We’ve been extra cautious. We separate guys whenever we think there’s any possibility of anything. You just do the best you can. We’ve been through it before. We understand how challenging it is. We’re trying our best, and that’s where we’re at.”

