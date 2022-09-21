Lamar Jackson (elbow) limited in practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was an unfamiliar sight during Wednesday's Ravens practice. Lamar Jackson was wearing a sleeve on his right, throwing arm with padding around the elbow. He said he did not throw a pass during the workout.

"No. I’m going to throw Sunday. A lot Sunday."

Lamar was officially designated as a limited participant on Wednesday with a right elbow injury, per the Ravens injury report.

"I’m good. The pad came with the sleeve. It wasn’t added or nothing like that. I’m good," he said. "I’m going to be out there Sunday. I’m going to be out there tomorrow in practice. I’m good."

"Just a normal course of the season type thing," said head coach John Harbaugh. "He practiced today. So, he’ll play. He’ll be playing on Sunday."

WMAR-2 sports reporter Shawn Stepner asked Lamar if he was hurt during a play with 2:01 left in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. It was a play where he appeared to hit his elbow on a helmet following through on a pass to Mark Andrews two plays before Jackson's 79-yard touchdown run. Jackson would not say whether it was on that play when he injured his elbow.

Meanwhile, coming off that 42-38 meltdown to Miami, the Ravens are putting the past in the past and the Pats in the present. Baltimore (1-1) visits New England (1-1) on Sunday. The pass defense has to get better.

"We’re going to take our time this week and dial in to the things that we need to do to prepare for this game so we don’t have what we had last week," said safety Marcus Williams.

The Ravens made a roster move on Wednesday. They signed veteran outside linebacker Brandon Copeland to the practice squad. The 31-year-old is from Sykesville and went to Gilman. He played 16 games for the Falcons last year with 3 starts.

"Literally it’s a dream come true. Honestly, if you look at some of the interviews I did this summer I told them I’d drive here myself and work out and prove that I belong. I can’t tell you how excited I am. I can’t put it into words," he said.

Copeland fills an outside linebacker spot vacated by Steven Means. He tore his Achilles on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. Copeland started his career with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2013 but never played a game for Baltimore.

