Lamar Jackson 'antsy' on playoff bye week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The playoff bye week has arrived and without knowing who his team will play in the divisional round, Lamar Jackson can’t help but feel a little on edge.

"I’m antsy but I got to stay locked in on what’s ahead," said the Ravens quarterback after Wednesday's practice. "We have nothing ahead right now. We are just practicing, trying to get better for whoever our opponent is next week. I'm definitely antsy."

That’s the challenge for the top-seeded Ravens.

"Sharpen your fundamentals. Sharpen your tools," said linebacker Patrick Queen. "Keep your mind sharp. Keep your wind up. Stay preparing."

Like they have all season. Roquan Smith, as only he could, described the Ravens' mindset.

"Just a bunch of hungry dogs. If you have ever been on a safari, if you have ever been in the wild and just seen cats that are trying to survive and trying to make their next meal, I feel like we have that mentality," said the linebacker. "We know if one gets a kill we all are going to share it."

The newest teammate who gets to share with Roquan is Dalvin Cook. The former Pro-Bowl running back with Minnesota was signed to the practice squad after being released by the Jets. He practiced with his new team for the first time on Wednesday.

"Going against him twice a year up in Minnesota when I was in Chicago, you have a great deal of respect for the way the guy plays the game," said Smith.

"I’m really excited. I was happy about the situation," said Lamar Jackson, who tried to recruit Cook to the Ravens before the regular season.

"Dalvin Cook is a high-pedigree player, a highly-decorated player," said head coach John Harbaugh. "He has still got talent and ability and he is smart. He looked very good in practice out here today."

With Cook on the roster the Ravens released Maryland native, former Maryland Terrapin, running back Jake Funk from the practice squad.

Among those back at practice was Devin Duvernay. The receiver was designated to return from injured reserve. He has missed the past four games with a back injury.

Meanwhile, head coach John Harbaugh was still glowing about watching that national championship win for University of Michigan in person on Monday night.

The Wolverines are, of course, coached by his brother Jim.

"I enjoyed it," John Harbaugh said with a smile. "You are down there. You see the team hugging, you become a part of the celebration and the confetti and the jubilation and the tears. It kind of sinks in like, ‘Man I really want to experience this for our team'. I want our team to experience this."

Patience is the name of the game.

Don’t get too antsy.

