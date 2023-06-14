Lamar and his new offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has long waited for more responsibility in the Ravens offense. Now he has it.

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken is introducing a more quarterback-friendly scheme. It includes the chance for Jackson to change plays at the line of scrimmage for the first time in his career.

"I was definitely eager (to have that responsibility). Just because there are certain things we see in the film room that we might not get when we are playing. Sometimes I wanted to make adjustments. Coach Todd is giving us that free will. It’s like we are going to make things happen," said Jackson on Wednesday before day two of minicamp.

Through three and a half weeks of running this new offense in the off-season Jackson is getting more and more comfortable with the freedom he now possesses.

"Yeah. Absolutely. Coach Todd Monken is just giving us the keys to the offense and letting us do our thing," he said.

Monken is also giving him the blueprint for how to be more vocal. Monken’s coaching style is loud and to the point. Jackson is now finding himself more talkative on the field.

"Yeah. You could say that. It’s rubbing off a little bit," said Jackson.

"He has embraced it. He has embraced trying to be louder, trying to be in control," added Monken. "He has embraced learning the system and we still have a ways to go."

From an execution standpoint, Monken said Lamar has been good in that area. When it comes to his passing, that has also caught the eye of the new O.C.

"I’m impressed. There is not a throw he can’t make, not a play he can’t make," said Monken.

One last minicamp practice is scheduled for Thursday before the Ravens break until training camp starts in late July.

"Let’s finish this last practice [on Thursday] crisp," said Jackson. "Let’s make ourselves look good out there and we’re going to see how the rest goes."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook