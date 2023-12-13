Kyle Hamilton on playing Sunday: 'Up in the air.'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There was a surprise on the field at Wednesday's Ravens practice. Kyle Hamilton suited up with a brace on his sprained knee.

His status for Sunday night’s big game at Jacksonville:

"Still unsure. Up in the air," he said. "I went out there today and felt pretty good. So, go from there."

Hamilton added that he is "getting better day by day."

The fact the second-year safety is able to participate, even on a limited basis like on Wednesday, is remarkable. He was forced to leave the game against the Rams.

From concern to relief in three days.

"Whenever you have a knee injury it is a little weird. I try to stay as positive as possible. Lucky for me that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been," said Hamilton.

"I thought he moved pretty good. I was pretty happy to see it," said head coach John Harbaugh about what he saw from Hamilton on Wednesday. "He was out there for most of the practice, did as much as he could. We’ll see how he progresses as the week goes on."

Hamilton is having a Pro Bowl-type year. He called it a "blessing" that he is okay and doesn’t need surgery. He is also realistic knowing he could get hurt on any snap.

"We play collision sports. It is not a matter of ‘if’. It is ‘when’ with injuries with us."

As the Ravens (10-3) started to prepare for this critical contest against the Jaguars (8-5), they welcomed a new signal-caller to town. Backup quarterback Malik Cunningham made his practice debut. The rookie was signed off the Patriots practice squad. Harbaugh described it as a move for the future.

Making his debut as the AFC Special Teams Player of the week was Tylan Wallace.

Wallace earned the honor after turning in one of the most exciting plays in franchise history - Sunday’s overtime, game-winning, walk-off 76-yard punt return touchdown. It is safe to say the last few days have been a whirlwind for the team's new return man.

"I got a lot of messages. That’s been fun. It’s been pretty crazy just having that moment happen. That is stuff that me and my brother would always talk about. That is moments you dream of," he said. "It is awesome to be able to do that and see everybody’s reaction on the sideline. It was a moment that I definitely won’t forget."

The Ravens are also the only team in the AFC that can clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

Here is how, via the National Football League:

The #Ravens are the only AFC team that can clinch a playoff spot this weekend.



Here is how they can do it, per the #NFL: pic.twitter.com/HRSz5OObEZ — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) December 13, 2023

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook