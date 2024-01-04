Here's who's in and who's out for Ravens vs. Steelers on Saturday

A few more Ravens players will not be participating during Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Odell Beckham Jr., Malik Harrison, Marlon Humphrey, Daryl Worley and Kevin Zeitler have all been listed as out.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was already listed as out for Saturday, giving Tyler Huntley the nod to start.

Zay Flowers hasn't practiced this week and is doubtful for Saturday.

Kyle Hamilton, Arthur Maulet, Ar'Darius Washington, Ronald Darby and Tylan Wallace were all listed as questionable.

Linerbackers Del'Shawn Philips, Patrick Queen and Kyle Van Noy were full participants and have no injury designation.

No other players are confirmed out at this time.