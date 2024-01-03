Lamar Jackson out week 18 against Steelers, Tyler Huntley gets the nod

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tyler Huntley gets the nod to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday.

Josh Johnson will backup Huntley.

In a recent presser, Harbaugh stated that the personnel on Saturday would be decided after a 24-48 hour period of going over injuries.

Many Ravens players were out in the game against the Dolphins, like safety Kyle Hamilton, and more players were injured during the game, such as cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Harbaugh said the only other known absence at this time for this weekend's game is Daryl Worley.

Ar'Darius Washington was designated to return to practice.

The Ravens are set to battle the Steelers at 4:30 p.m. at The Bank.