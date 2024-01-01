Ravens head coach John Harbaugh praises team's depth after win against Miami

The Baltimore Ravens shined in their win against the Miami Dolphins at home, but they didn't come out of the game fully healthy.

Even before the game, the Ravens were down safety Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens and Kevin Zeitler.

Star cornerback Marlon Humphrey came out of the game early with a calf injury during a point after attempt.

When asked about Humphrey coming back into the game, head coach John Harbaugh said, “[Marlon Humphrey] wanted to, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

In that game, Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby and Arthur Maulet would step in for key plays to keep the Dolphins at bay.

“I think that’s one of the best points about the game, really – the fact that those guys stepped up. We had some things come up that we didn’t anticipate. We had some game-time decisions, and we had some things happen during the game that knocked guys out. I thought the corners [and] the safeties just played tremendously well. Daryl Worley comes in and plays great ball, and all three of the corners [did]. Arthur [Maulet] played great. Rock [Ya-Sin] played great. Ronald [Darby] played great. Those guys played against a high, high-powered [Miami Dolphins] offense. I thought they played good, sound football. They covered [in] man [coverage]. They handled the motions. They handled all the different combination coverages we were in against that offense. I thought they did just a great job.”

Another player who stepped up, tight end Isaiah Likely.

Since coming in for Mark Andrews, Likely has tallied 249 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Harbaugh says seeing him make big plays is fun to watch.

"It’s funny, the guys that see [Isaiah Likely] in practice every day are kind of like, ‘Hey, what you have you been waiting for?’ He’s been that way since he got here – making those kinds of plays. But yes, just the experience – the gameplaying experience – I think has really kind of gotten to the point where he’s been able to take it [and] get the confidence out there and say, ‘Hey, I can really do this in big games.’"

Two words have been stuck in the Ravens' locker room all year, 'locked in.'

That's all quarterback Lamar Jackson will say during his pregame and postgame pressers, that exact mentality has stuck with the rest of the team.

With that in mind, the question remains if the Ravens will rest their starters in their final game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens' bye week will most likely factor into the decision due to the multitude of injuries.

No exact decision has been made but Harbaugh said it won't be a secret.

“I have not made a decision on any personnel yet. We have to work through the injury part of it first. That’ll take us probably 24-48 hours to get a real handle on that, and then we’ll make those decisions on that."

The game against the Steelers has been flexed to Saturday at 4:30 p.m.