Ravens dominate Dolphins at home, capture No.1 seed in AFC

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens to the No.1 seed in the AFC after a stellar performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Both teams came out swinging in the first quarter, delivering touchdowns on their first drives.

Miami's run game was clicking early with rookie running back De'Von Achane as he finished with 86 yards in the first half.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down in the first quarter with a calf injury and

Jackson was dealing, delivering touchdown passes to Justice Hill, Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely. He finished with 255 passing yards and 24 rushing yards in the first half.

One of those touchdown passes being set up by an interception from linebacker Roquan Smith, his first of the year.

Ravens lead 28-13 at half.

But the scoring didn't stop there.

After a long kick return from Hill to start the 3rd quarter, Jackson found Likely for his 4th passing touchdown of the day.

A quick turn around in the 3rd after a fumble by Gus Edwards, Geno Stone tallies his 7th interception of the season.

Injuries continued to pile up for the Ravens.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce and Daryl Worley both went out with head injuries.

Miami struck early in the 4th quarter with a red zone score to Achane, the score remained 19-35 after a failed 2-point conversion.

Baltimore would then score on consecutive possessions.

Jackson lead the team right back down the field and threw his 5th touchdown pass of the day to fullback Pat Ricard, making the score 42-19.

Melvin Gordon followed that touchdown up, running it in from 4 yards out, making it 49-19.

Charlie Kolar catches his first touchdown pass of the season late in the 4th quarter, giving the Ravens their first 50-point game of the season, the most points ever scored at M&T Bank Stadium.

With this win, Baltimore now captures the No.1 seed in the AFC and will have a bye week for the beginning of the playoffs.