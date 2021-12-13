Harbaugh planning on Lamar Jackson (ankle) playing Sunday vs. Packers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It appears for now to be as close to a best-case scenario as you can get when it comes to Lamar Jackson’s ankle injury. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday afternoon that the team is planning as if the MVP quarterback won’t even miss a game.

Jackson injured his right ankle as he was tackled during the first play of the second quarter in Sunday's 24-22 loss in Cleveland. He was carted off the field and did not return to the contest. He was seen wearing a low boot on his right foot/ankle after the game.

"Lamar has an ankle sprain. It’s not a high-ankle sprain, which is good news," said Harbaugh on Monday. "We’ll just have to see what it is from there and how he feels this week going forward and what it looks like."

As for this upcoming Sunday against the Green Bay Packers:

"The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there. So, we’ll see where it goes this week and if he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback," said Harbaugh.

Huntley nearly rallied the Ravens to victory in Cleveland with a pair of fourth quarter touchdown drives.

A big sign regarding the condition of Lamar’s ankle will come Wednesday. That’s when the Ravens return to the practice field. WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner asked Harbaugh if Jackson was on track to practice on Wednesday. He said that’s an “unanswerable question”.

He also said he is not aware of any link between Lamar’s injury on Sunday and the quarterback stepping on a down marker and twisting the ankle the week before during the loss in Pittsburgh.

