Harbaugh on deciding two-point try: 'I thought about it all night'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was a long evening for Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh after yet another late two-point conversion failure led to a one point loss. His decision to go for two to earn the potential win instead of kicking the extra point to potentially head to overtime proved to backfire once again.

"I thought about it all night. Of course you do," he said Monday via Zoom. "There are two choices and they are both viable. Either one can turn out right. Either one can turn out wrong. It’s basically 50-50."

Harbaugh is okay with the second-guessing.

"Half the people are going to say we should have kicked it. I get it. They can certainly criticize me for it. I’m okay with that. I criticize myself for it. So, I understand it."

The 31-30 punch from the Packers dropped the Ravens to 8-6 on the season. They are currently on the outside looking in on the playoffs. But if fate fell the other way against the Steelers two weeks ago and Sunday against Green Bay, it’s a different story.

"When it doesn’t work out it’s so kind of devastating because if we would have hit two of these two-point conversions, we would be No. 1 in the AFC right now. So, that’s the difference," he said.

A major positive from Sunday was the play of quarterback Tyler Huntley. He was efficient and productive in place of the injured Lamar Jackson.

"I thought Tyler played really a poised game. He got the ball out on time most of the time. He got off and got scrambling most of the time, when he needed to. He saw the field pretty well and just played an all-around good football game," said Harbaugh.

Harbaugh added he is hopeful Jackson can practice on Wednesday and provided this update on his star quarterback's sprained ankle:

"We’ll see how the ankle responds. It is getting better."

Next up is the game of the year: Sunday’s visit to now division-leading Cincinnati (8-6). A second loss to the Bengals will severely hamper Baltimore’s chances at winning the AFC North division.

Whether or not Justin Houston will play in that game is up in the air. On Monday the veteran outside linebacker became the latest Raven to be placed on the Covid-19 list.

