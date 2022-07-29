Greg Roman on Lamar Jackson: 'It’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw it'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It is a different Lamar Jackson at training camp this year, according to his offensive offensive coordinator.

He is bigger and balling.

"It’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw it thus far," said Greg Roman. "What are we three days in? And he is throwing it better than I’ve ever seen him throw it."

Roman credits Jackson’s offseason work for his on-field and in-air appearance early in camp.

Odafe Oweh had his own offseason work. That was done on his shoulder. Recovery from surgery limited him to only individual drills in organized team activities and minicamp. Now he is full go.

"I’m ready. I’m fired up to make a big impact and help my team win," he said.

In 15 games a rookie, the outside linebacker had five sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2021. He was often a game-changer, especially in prime time. The Ravens defense should rely on him even more in year No. 2. With experience comes the confidence to take on that responsibility.

"When I first got here I was kind of jittery. So, I was just trying to make every single play. Now I’m just trying to make the right play. You will see a different Odafe this year. For sure," said Oweh.

"My expectation for Odafe is to be a dominant player," said new Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. "I think that’s the vision he has for himself. He should be a guy that when we need him he can get to the quarterback."

Now it’s time for the Ravens to pack up the equipment trucks and head downtown. They will make their annual training camp trip to M&T Bank Stadium for practice on Saturday night.

"The opportunity to get out there with crowd noise and fans and the excitement, go in the locker room... We’ll go through a pregame routine. All those things are really valuable," said head coach John Harbaugh.

Saturday's practice starts at 7:00 p.m. All 40,000 tickets for the session have been claimed.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook