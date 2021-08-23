Fort (ACL) out for season, Stanley (ankle) participates in full practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens’ depth at inside linebacker took a major hit over the weekend. L.J. Fort tore his ACL during Saturday’s win in Carolina. Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed the injury on Monday. Fort will miss the entire upcoming season.

"I texted with L.J. and as usual he is like, ‘Coach, nothing will hold me back. I’ll be fine. Don’t worry about me.’ That’s how he always is. But, we’ll move forward. We’ve got really good depth," said Harbaugh.

The veteran leader started eight games last year, was expected to be the first back-up behind Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison and factor in on special teams.

Working his way back from a hamstring injury continues to be receiver Marquise Brown. He was among those on the side field on Monday.

It was a milestone day for left tackle Ronnie Stanley. He participated in his first full practice since suffering a season-ending ankle injury last November 1.

"Yeah, that’s a really big positive," said Harbaugh. "He looks really good and now he’s got to get himself ready to play, really. He’s a veteran. He knows how to do that."

We are officially into the dog days of training camp and it’s starting to show. The grind is real and there is a little less energy on the fields now because starting Monday fans were no longer able to attend practices.

"Today was a tough day, I just think, because we’re coming off the game. Guys are tired going into the fourth week or so of training camp. They’ve got to really work to get their bodies ready to practice. But, our guys do a great job of that," said Harbaugh. "Not having the energy of the fans is part of it. That’s how it is all year but the fans do bring some good life during training camp."

"Fans just bring out that extra energy that you need that you never thought that you needed," said linebacker Tyus Bowser. "It’s a lot quieter out here. When you have fans out here rooting for you - big time catches or interceptions, anything like that - it just helps boost your energy. It helps the practice come out smoother."

The Ravens will hold three more practices this week before they head to Landover for Saturday’s preseason finale against the Washington Football Team.

