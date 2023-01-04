Football secondary as Ravens get back on practice field

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was still nowhere to be found as the Ravens got back to practice on Wednesday. He missed his 13th straight practice since spraining his knee on Dec. 4. But the star quarterback’s absence was secondary. The thought on every Ravens players’ mind as they hit the field: the health of Damar Hamlin.

"I’ve been checking ever since [the injury] non-stop just trying to get reports and get information and see how he is doing," said defensive end Calais Campbell.

"It’s been so much on my heart that I’ve been hoping that he’s doing better," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

"It’s very unfortunate that that happened," added linebacker Patrick Queen. "Prayers out to him and his family that’s around him and supporting him."

"It’s a scary moment. You try to put yourself in those players’ shoes and obviously think about Damar’s family," said tight end Mark Andrews.

Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety, suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's game in Cincinnati after making a tackle. He needed CPR on the field and remained in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital on Wednesday night.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh allowed his players to express their thoughts and concerns about the situation during a team meeting on Tuesday.

"I think we all have an opportunity to see the humanity in these kinds of endeavors, whether it’s football, which in this case it is," said Harbaugh. "I told the guys it takes a lot of courage to play football."

And it will take more courage when the the Ravens play the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

"You say all the time you put your life on the line playing this game. But it’s crazy for that to really end up like that," said Humphrey.

"I’m sure, naturally, so many guys have questioned do they want to play football again after seeing something like that," said Campbell. "Do you want to take that risk?"

Again, with football being secondary, there is still a game to be played on Sunday and it is a big one with major playoff implications on the line.

Baltimore (10-6) enters the regular season finale a game-and-a-half behind the Bengals (11-4), having already defeated the Cincinnati earlier this season. A win gives the Ravens the AFC North title and a home playoff game. At least that goes along with the theory that normal tie-breaking procedures are followed and the postponed Bills-Bengals game is concluded. Harbaugh said he has not been given any indication from the NFL that the Ravens are out of the running for a division championship.

"You hope they make a ruling and tell us what they are going to do. It’s a tough situation. We understand that," said Campbell.

"Not sure how it will end up going but we’re just going to go out and hopefully we have a chance," said Humphrey.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook