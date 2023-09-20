Flowers, Ravens set to host Colts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Through only two games of his pro career Zay Flowers is already the definition of a difference maker.

"I feel more comfortable each week just with the game plan and the speed of the game and just getting smarter each week," said the Ravens rookie.

Flowers had four catches in last week’s win over the Bengals, including a 52-yarder on the way to a Ravens touchdown. This after posting nine catches in the season-opener, a franchise record for a player making his NFL debut.

He is doing it all with a smile on his face as wide as the inner harbor.

"I just get excited to play, make plays, see somebody else make plays. I just want to win," said Flowers.

"He wants to be the best each and every play he is out there," said quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Zay is just a household name he is building for himself right now."

It’s back home for Flowers, Lamar and the Ravens (2-0) this Sunday against the Colts (1-1). Who takes the field with them could be an issue.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not on the practice field Wednesday. He left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Running back Justice Hill’s foot injury, Pass rusher Odafe Oweh’s ankle issue, and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney’s illness kept them off the practice field as well. That list of injured players is in addition to left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee sprain), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle sprain), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) who all did not practice.

The team did some roster maneuvering this week. Running back Kenyan Drake was added to the practice squad. He spent last year with the club. Defensive back Ar’Darius Washington was placed on injured reserve. Head coach John Harbaugh said it’s an upper-body muscle injury for Washington that will keep him out for multiple weeks.

The Ravens defense, sans Washington, will have to prepare to face two different quarterbacks this week - Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew.

The Colts' mobile rookie, Richardson, is in concussion protocol. The veteran pocket passer backup, Minshew, is in line to start.

"It’s something that we have got to take into account. They run the same offense but they run it differently," said Harbaugh. "You have got to play to the strengths of the quarterback. So, you have to defend to the strengths of the quarterback."

"Regardless of who is out there they are going to come try to embarrass you," said linebacker Roquan Smith. "My mindset is I’m trying to embarrass them as well."

