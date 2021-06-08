Edwards has 'unfinished business', Harbaugh thinks James could play in 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Gus Bus is primed to run through Baltimore for another three years.

"I knew from the get that I wanted to be in Baltimore," said Ravens running back Gus Edwards. "I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business here. I’m comfortable here. I’m happy here and it works for me."

Edwards signed a two-year contract extension with the Ravens, worth a reported $10 million, keeping him in a Baltimore uniform through 2023. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

"I’m just blessed. Not too many guys get to be in the position I am coming from [being a] rookie free agent," he said.

"He’s a guy that we all root for," said Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. "He came in as an undrafted free agent. He had to work his way in from the bottom to the practice squad. He’s played some special teams for us and what he’s done as a running back for the last three years is pretty remarkable."

The 26-year-old has been a consistent yard-gainer since he entered the league in 2018. He scored a career-high six touchdowns last season and blossomed into a top tier backup behind J.K. Dobbins.

"We are dangerous. We get us going, we build off each other," said Edwards.

Speaking of signings there was a newcomer at practice on Tuesday - veteran guard Michael Schofield. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound versatile offensive lineman inked with the Ravens on Tuesday morning. He has suited up in 87 NFL games, most recently for the Panthers. He has also played for Chargers and was a starter on the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 title team.

The Ravens have also signed offensive tackle Ju’Wuan James to a two-year contract. James was most recently cut by the Broncos after tearing his Achilles working out away from the team facility.

"Very, very pleased to have him. He’s a highly decorated player," said Harbaugh. "There is a good possibility he could be back this year, even. November, December maybe."

Rashod Bateman and Marquise Brown missed Tuesday’s workout. Harbaugh said both receivers are dealing with muscle tenderness and tightness.

