DeSean Jackson hoping to 'spark' Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the first time in 14 years, DeSean Jackson spent the early part of an NFL season off the field, deciding if he wanted to give it another go. He does with the Ravens.

"Happy to be here, excited. Looking forward to being a great addition to this team," he said Wednesday following his first practice with his new team.

The veteran free agent receiver officially signed to the Ravens practice squad. The 35-year-old adds some much needed speed and experience to the wide receiver group.

"The biggest thing is me being a spark, implementing a deep threat, vertical, down the field, big explosive plays," he said.

Jackson spent last season with the Raiders and Rams. He rose to stardom early in his career with the Eagles catching passes from Michael Vick. Now he gets to run plays with Lamar Jackson.

"I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now. I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick. But, he has beat some of his records so obviously he’s the new era of Michael Vick," he said.

The respect is mutual from his new quarterback.

"He is still flying. Even though it’s year 15 for him it looks like year one," said Ravens QB Lamar Jackson about his new receiver. "He is going to bring a lot to the table for us. We’re just going to have to see if he gets out there."

"Right now it’s practice squad but my visions are to get in to the active roster and helping this team out," said DeSean Jackson.

Whether he does get promoted to the active roster on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, head coach John Harbaugh said "We’ll see" when WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner asked him if DeSean Jackson could be available this weekend.

Back to Lamar Jackson - he is dealing with a new injury. Lamar was limited in Wednesday' practice with a hip issue.

