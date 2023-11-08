Defense could dominate Browns vs. Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the first time in 2023 the Ravens get a second go-around at a divisional foe. The game comes when Baltimore is playing its best football.

Sunday brings the Browns. The Ravens won the first game between the two teams in Ohio back on October 1, 28-3. But that contest did not feature Deshaun Watson. The Browns quarterback missed the game with an injured shoulder. He played last week and passed for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-0 win over Arizona. He is expected to start on Sunday.

"Deshaun is a playmaker. That’s the thing. He is going to do it on time with the rhythm passing, quick game. He can do it with play action, the boots and the play action stuff off of their zone run game. He can do it as far as extending the play," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

"The guy can let it rip and he is able to use his legs as well. So, we’ll be very prepared for it," added linebacker Roquan Smith.

"He definitely creates a different matchup for us. But, at the end of the day, I feel like we can still do what we do against their offense," said safety Geno Stone. "We just have to go out there and play our type of ball."

Make no mistake, the buzz word when talking about this game is 'Defense'. The Ravens are ranked No. 2 in the National Football League in overall defense (262.6 yards per game). The Browns are ranked No. 1 (234.8).

Baltimore is giving up the fewest points per game, allowing 13.8. Cleveland gives up the third-fewest at 17.4.

"Those guys just fly around," said quarterback Lamar Jackson. "I believe those guys are headhunters, the secondary, linebackers and defensive line. They are just flying around and trying to attack with aggression."

Sunday’s game is the first of two AFC North battles in five days for the Ravens (7-2). After the Browns they host the Bengals on Thursday night. Both teams are also tied with Pittsburgh at 5-3 heading into this weekend. It’s a stretch that will go a long way in deciding the division crown.

"All of us are trying to make it to the playoffs. All the games are going to be aggressive - Steelers, Cincinnati, Browns - we just have to go in locked in," said Jackson.

"It’s just going to separate the men from the boys," said Smith. "That’s how I look at it."

