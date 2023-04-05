DeCosta declines to answer questions regarding Lamar Jackson as NFL Draft looms

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It is the cloud hanging over this entire Ravens offseason - Lamar Jackson’s future with the franchise. As the Baltimore brain trust gathered on Wednesday, one thing was certain. They weren’t in the mood to talk about the former MVP.

General manager Eric DeCosta, head coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz held their annual pre-NFL draft press conference at the team facility in Owings Mills. It is usually a time to shed light on and send smoke screens regarding this year’s prospects. Any questions about Jackson were deflected by DeCosta.

"Out of respect for the process, this is a draft luncheon and we’re going to try and keep as much of this discussion as we can to the draft," he said.

After the third such inquiry about the QB, the team’s media relations department shut down any future tries. Before that declaration, WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner asked the GM how much he wanted a resolution to Lamar’s future before the draft begins.

What is the team's outlook regarding where Jackson stands and where the organization stands before the draft and having something finalized about his future?

"I think the things we can control are really getting the list [of college players], the draft board set, evaluating the players as best as possible," said DeCosta.

Given the fact that Jackson is a free agent, under the non-exclusive franchise tag and has requested a trade, DeCosta said that has not affected how the team is evaluating quarterbacks and selecting one in the first round is a consideration.

"I’d have to say yes because we have quarterbacks in our top 31. So, just based on that alone, simple math, I would have to say yes."

As of now the Ravens hold the 22nd pick in the first round. They have five picks overall . The lack of selections over the seven rounds is not ideal.

"That’s our challenge this year. We don’t have a lot of picks. We want to nail those picks as best as we can."

DeCosta said that he is always looking for ways to add picks. Hortiz said right now their draft board has over 150 names listed and by draft time it will be around 170.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook