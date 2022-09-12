Big plays and things to build on after Ravens season-opening win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Like with any season opener, you find out what kind of team you have right out of the gate. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is happy with what he saw in the 2022 version of his team after reviewing the tape of Sunday’s 24-9 victory over the Jets.

"Lots of good things and some good things to build on," he said during his weekly day-after-game press conference.

The Ravens offense built up momentum after a slow start, finally breaking things open in the third quarter. Devin Duvernay caught the second of his two touchdowns and Rashod Bateman got free for a 55-yard TD. There is an added focus on Bateman this year. He is being counted on to be the team's No. 1 receiver.

"It was one of the key differences, was the big plays and the big play differential and that’s an important part of any game, especially in the National Football League when the margin is that fine," said Harbaugh. "Devin made the two plays and Bateman made the one play. Those were three big touchdown passes right there that turned the game. I’m happy for those guys. I’m proud of those guys. I think it’s something that I think they were visualizing happening in the first game and for them to kind of break through in the first game and make those plays, it’s a confidence shot in the arm."

Lamar Jackson had 17 completions on 30 attempts for 213 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. One thing missing was the ground game. It was a very un-Ravens-like 63 yards on 21 carries. Harbaugh saw steady improvement throughout the game.

"The run game got better as the game went on. We’ve got to keep improving that."

The defense was stellar. It was swarming, fast, and applied pressure all day from the disruptive defensive line.

"They’ll be the position group of the week, for sure. They’ll get the award on that," said Harbaugh. "They were dominant in really every way. Very physical. Very downhill. Pads were down. A lot of pocket push. I thought they did a heck of a job."

After suffering very few significant injuries in preseason and training camp, relatively speaking, the Ravens were hit with a couple on Sunday to key players.

Left tackle Ja'Wuan James is out for the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon for a second time in 16 months. Baltimore native Kyle Fuller is lost for the season as well. The cornerback tore his ACL late in the ballgame.

"He was playing good football too. I think he really, really - he’ll tell ya - he really loves it here," said Harbaugh. "One of those things. Just a crazy circumstance on AstroTurf. He got pushed off and just landed the wrong way and the turf doesn’t usually give as much as grass. So, that’s what happened."

