Baltimore Ravens set to protect 20 game winning streak in the preseason

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are getting set to protect their 20 game winning streak in the preseason.

On Thursday, the NFL finalized the 2022 preseason game schedule.

Baltimore will host the Tennessee Titans for Week 1 of the preseason on August 11, before traveling to Arizona for an August 21 nationally-televised contest with the Cardinals.

The team will cap off the preseason at M&T Bank Stadium on August 27 against the Washington Commanders.

Kickoff for that game has been moved to 7pm from its initial 4pm slot.

The regular season schedule was released last month.

SCHEDULE RELEASE: Ravens open 2022 season at NY Jets, host Miami in first home game

That starts on September 11 when the Ravens take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.