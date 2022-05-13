SCHEDULE RELEASE: Ravens open 2022 season at NY Jets, host Miami in first home game

BALTIMORE — Mark your calendar. The NFL season is right around the corner.

The Baltimore Ravens, and the rest of the league, now know when they will play their 2022 opponents.

The season schedules were released Thursday night.

The Ravens open the season on Sept. 11 at the New York Jets.

They play Miami on Sept. 18 in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens end the season at Cincinnati on January 8.

They also have three prime-time games on the schedule — at home against Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football (Oct. 9); at Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football (Oct. 27) and at New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football (Nov. 7).

Baltimore will play each of their AFC North rivals (Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh) twice. Once on the road and once at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens will also host Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Denver and Miami this season.

Baltimore's road schedule will require less travel than most teams this year. The Ravens have no games on the west coast this year.

Instead, they will visit Jacksonville, New England, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and New York twice, once to play the Giants and again to play the Jets.

The Ravens finished 8-9 last season, but were decimated by injuries.

They drafted safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round of the NFL Draft, while signing safety Marcus Williams and tackle Morgan Moses in the offseason and trading away wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

The Ravens return quarterback Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman on offense, while expecting the return of running back JK Dobbins, who tore his ACL last season.

On defense, Baltimore has defensive end Calais Campbell, linebackers Odafe Oweh and Patrick Queen, and defensive backs Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.

Full Ravens 2022 Schedule

Preseason

Thursday, Aug. 11 — vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 21 — at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27 — vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Regular season

Sunday, Sept. 11 — at NY Jets, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18 — vs. Miami, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25 — at New England, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2 — vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 — vs. Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Sunday, Oct. 16 — at NY Giants, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 — vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27 — at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Sunday, Nov. 7 — at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Sunday, Nov. 13 — BYE

Sunday, Nov. 20 — vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 — at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 — vs. Denver, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 — at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 — at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24 — vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 — vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8 — at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

