Back to Meadowlands for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s back to the Meadowlands for the Ravens. For the second time in five weeks they visit MetLife Stadium. Week one it was a win over the Jets. This Sunday they get the New York Giants (4-1).

"Very talented team. Obviously a very successful team, 4-1," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh following Wednesday's practice.

The Ravens (3-2) are coming off their biggest win of the season, the 19-17 victory over the division rival Bengals. In the Giants they get one of the most surprising teams of this NFL season. What’s not surprising is New York’s offense begins and ends with running back Saquon Barkley. They own the league’s second-ranked rush offense averaging 179 yards per game.

"He’s got to be public enemy No. 1 for us," said Harbaugh. "Saquon Barkley is definitely the main guy and you can tell they try to get him the ball every way they can."

"He’s a special player. He can do everything with the ball in his hands, catch the ball out of the backfield. He’s a threat that we really have to do a good job containing," added defensive end Calais Campbell.

When the Ravens get to the Meadowlands an old friend will be there to greet them on the opposite sideline. Former Baltimore defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, let go after last season, is now in the same role with the Giants. The familiarity will certainly be there on Sunday.

"He knows that we know that we know that he knows that he knows that we know, right? So, it’s something like that," said Harbaugh with a smile.

Lamar Jackson expects pressure and lots of it. How many blitzes will he face?

"Ain’t no telling. Coach Wink is known for his exotic blitzes and just doing his thing. Shoutout to Coach Wink," said the Ravens quarterback.

"He’s definitely going to have the troops riled up. I know this means something to him," said Campbell.

Also on Wednesday, outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo both practiced for the first time this season. Both are on the way back from Achilles tears.

