Armour-Davis making most of running with starters

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It’s a position where the Ravens have enjoyed pretty good depth in recent years: cornerback.

This year not so much.

Veteran Marlon Humphrey is your mainstay, your No. 1 CB. After that the competition commences.

Through a couple weeks of training camp the guy emerging to grab that other starting spot has been Jalyn Armour-Davis. Entering his second season out of Alabama, the Ravens drafted him last year in the fourth round.

He played in four games, starting one, during his rookie season before suffering a season-ending hip injury. On the practice field this year he is healthy and impressing. With veteran free agent addition Rock Ya-Sin suffering a lower-body injury last week, Armour-Davis is now running with the first-teamers. He is trying to take advantage of the opportunity while also keeping perspective.

“Any player, that’s what we play to do. We all want to play,” he said. “There is always competition across the board. It’s always a great thing. But right now it honestly doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s a long camp.”

“Jalyn has all the tools,” said Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson. “He has good footwork. He has top-end speed. The biggest thing with him is just consistency.”

Other notes from Monday’s practice: fullback Patrick Ricard is off the physically unable to perform list and on the field for the first time in 2023. He had off-season hip surgery. Ricard was actually practicing with the offensive line during his first day back. Defensive end David Ojabo also returned to practice. He missed time late last week.

The team also hosted Wes Moore on Monday. The Maryland Governor shared an update on where negotiations stand between the state and the Ravens’ neighbor, the Orioles, regarding an extension of their Camden Yards lease which expires at the end of the year.

“I remain very encouraged. We are going to get this deal done. There will be baseball in Baltimore for generations to come,” said Governor Moore. “The negotiations have been good and there is a core belief that this is about what we need to both create a winner on the field, but also I’m committed to making sure this is a win for Baltimore.”

This is the first game week of the Ravens’ 2023 preseason. They have three more practices and a walk-through before hosting the Eagles on Saturday night.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook