Andrews arrives at OTA's, Queen wants to stay in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens offense has its leader when it matters most during the most basic part of off-season on-field work.

Unlike the first week of organized team activities, quarterback Lamar Jackson ran team drills on Thursday, during this second week of OTA’s. His favorite target was impressed as usual.

"Seeing him throw, seeing the way he is seeing the game, his balls are incredible. He is putting the balls on the money. So, he looks incredible," said Mark Andrews.

The tight end arrived in Owings Mills after missing last week’s voluntary practices. He is now thrust into a new offensive system with new coordinator Todd Monken.

"I think it’s going to be a dangerous offense," said Andrews. "I have really loved what Coach Monken has had to teach and the way he is teaching and the energy that he brings."

He also loves the fact that he now lines up alongside the most talented group of receivers he has ever had as teammates. The revamped wide receiver room includes additions like Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor. That should free Andrews up on game days.

"The last five years it’s been a lot of attention and I’m blessed to be able to be around these great players right now and have a lot of pieces to help me out," he said.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of things, Patrick Queen is on the field. It’s been a rocky off-season for the inside linebacker, who is entering his fourth NFL season. The Ravens leading tackler from 2022 is heading into the final year of his contract after the team declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his deal.

"It’s a blessing in disguise, really. You see guys go both sides of it and get paid either way. At the end of the day I’m just focused on being the best teammate I can be, being the best player that I can be and just going out there and proving myself," said Queen.

The club also drafted inside linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round this year. He could be Queen’s potential replacement. Even so, Queen said he does see a future for himself in Baltimore.

"This is the place that I want to play at. This is where I want to be."

But, he’s not focused on anything past this season.

"If I take care of my business and do what I’m supposed to do, all that is going to fall into place."

